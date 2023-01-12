Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 80.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $110,000.

RNP opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

