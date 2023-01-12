Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.26 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

