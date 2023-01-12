Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE CEQP opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.52 and a beta of 2.53. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,048.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

