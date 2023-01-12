Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CMI opened at $250.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

