CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,917 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVB Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after buying an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CVB Financial by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after buying an additional 885,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,238,000 after buying an additional 789,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,021,000 after buying an additional 750,265 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CVBF opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.44. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.