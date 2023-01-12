D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,107 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $104.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.