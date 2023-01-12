David J Yvars Group Acquires 768 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.20.

Insider Activity

Tesla Trading Up 3.7 %

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.45 and its 200 day moving average is $227.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.