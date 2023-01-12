Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Down to $24.40

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.40, but opened at $23.81. Delek US shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 2,383 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). Delek US had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

