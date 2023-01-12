Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in Denbury by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Denbury by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of DEN opened at $85.34 on Thursday. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

