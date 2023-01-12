DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 130,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on XRAY. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.