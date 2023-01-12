Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $105.03 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $160.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.48. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

