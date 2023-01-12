Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,542.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

