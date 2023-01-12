DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in DISH Network by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,149,000 after purchasing an additional 771,322 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in DISH Network by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after buying an additional 1,380,282 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Stock Performance

DISH Network stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

