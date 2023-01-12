Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,634 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.60. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 424.02%.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

