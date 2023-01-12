Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $145,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EFT opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

