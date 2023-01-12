eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of eBay by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,417,000 after purchasing an additional 394,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of eBay by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

