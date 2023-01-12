Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,530 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $99.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.79.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.