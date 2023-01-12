F3Logic LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 278,397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,456 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Cowen reduced their price target on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.20.

Tesla Trading Up 3.7 %

TSLA opened at $123.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $389.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.