F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in F5 were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in F5 by 38.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after buying an additional 442,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in F5 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,264,562 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,529,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in F5 by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 718,279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,926,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,006. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.15.

F5 stock opened at $147.54 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $245.59. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.96.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

