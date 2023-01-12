Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 367 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $181.10 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.44 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.