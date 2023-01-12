Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Up 4.7 %

PCTY opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.51 and a beta of 1.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 19.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.