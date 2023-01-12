Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 325.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 24.3% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

