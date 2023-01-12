Fifth Third Bancorp Has $215,000 Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $39,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL opened at $47.71 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

