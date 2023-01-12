Fifth Third Bancorp Has $293,000 Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $246.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.85. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $211.06 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

