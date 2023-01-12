Fifth Third Bancorp Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $179.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $254.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.00.

