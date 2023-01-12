Fifth Third Bancorp Has $323,000 Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Abiomed by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Abiomed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 2,507.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $381.02 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.