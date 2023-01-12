Fifth Third Bancorp Has $338,000 Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equifax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after purchasing an additional 737,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after acquiring an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after acquiring an additional 949,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,408,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equifax Trading Up 4.2 %

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EFX opened at $213.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $267.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

