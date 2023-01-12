Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 148.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Open Text Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $852.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.19%.

Open Text Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.