Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $1,936,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:IP opened at $37.61 on Thursday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.