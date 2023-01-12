Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 211 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.30. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $79.98.

