Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 360 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter.

AOR opened at $49.12 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

