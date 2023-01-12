Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 257 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 71.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $20,978,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.66. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

