Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 528 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,946 shares of company stock worth $3,765,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

