First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,281,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 176,844 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,220.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 117,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 274.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 99,845 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 91,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32,425 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

