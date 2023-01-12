Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

FIVE stock opened at $191.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.51. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.53.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,941.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,941.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,885 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

