Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,048.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.26 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

