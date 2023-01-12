Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $121.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.82. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,563,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

