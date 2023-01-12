Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Graham were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Graham by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $281,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Graham stock opened at $624.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $525.58 and a one year high of $664.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $622.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.24.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.
