Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,192 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $20,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LOPE opened at $113.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.34. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $116.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.