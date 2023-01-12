GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,071,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,527 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GreenTree Hospitality Group worth $20,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,907,000. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on GreenTree Hospitality Group from $5.71 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

NYSE GHG opened at $3.87 on Thursday. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $398.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 66 leased-and-operated hotels with 7,064 rooms; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,593 hotels with 330,089 rooms covering 367 cities in China, and an additional 1,225 hotels with 91,887 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

