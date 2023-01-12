Gregory A. Odle Sells 229 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $10,314.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

KIDS opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $60.75.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIDS. TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,567,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,157,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,922,000 after buying an additional 17,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 23.9% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 91,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.