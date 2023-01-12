Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 338,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,218 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Griffon were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after acquiring an additional 181,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,304,000 after buying an additional 388,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,642,000 after buying an additional 90,502 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,830,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,295,000 after buying an additional 525,878 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 348,549 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GFF opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $708.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently -10.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFF. TheStreet downgraded Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Griffon Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.