Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 12,269 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,825.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,048.4% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,892.2% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,824.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,138.1% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,173.6% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.26 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.