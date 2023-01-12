Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 6,000 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in National Vision were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of EYE opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $45.86.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at National Vision

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Vision

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.