Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 5,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $33.86 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3,386,000.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06.

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $117,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,864.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $352,380 in the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

