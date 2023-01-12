Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 7,416 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,416 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,891,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 316,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AAON by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,954,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of AAON by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,653.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,653.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $25,023.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,158 shares of company stock worth $2,702,374. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON Stock Up 0.5 %

AAON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

AAON opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.81. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.36.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. AAON had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

