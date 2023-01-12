Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.11. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CBU. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.



