Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $106.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.92. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $170.60.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $349.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

