Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $191.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.88. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $203.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.04. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

