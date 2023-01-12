Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 18.9% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 347,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after buying an additional 55,210 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $454,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.7% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 454,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 80,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 9.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HHC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $80.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.38. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,560,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,214,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,180,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,625,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530 over the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading

